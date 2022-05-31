Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $29,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,323 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,306,000 after purchasing an additional 147,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,090,000 after purchasing an additional 378,523 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $180.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.29 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

