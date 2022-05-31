F.N.B. Co. (FNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

F.N.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.