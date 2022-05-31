Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Wedbush

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.47.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.12. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.