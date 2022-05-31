Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $134.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,225,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after buying an additional 216,273 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

