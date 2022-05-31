Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111,023 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 0.2% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $61,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after buying an additional 625,859 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,509,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,417,000 after buying an additional 512,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 160,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.59. 34,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,476. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

