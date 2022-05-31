Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. 4,371 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.64.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
