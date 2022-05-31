Financial Review: Astra Space (ASTR) vs. The Competition

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Astra Space to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Astra Space alerts:

48.2% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Astra Space and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Astra Space Competitors 199 1030 1726 44 2.54

Astra Space presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.43%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 28.34%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89% Astra Space Competitors -2,284.25% -105.32% -6.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astra Space and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A -$257.78 million -2.33 Astra Space Competitors $3.49 billion $133.55 million 19.58

Astra Space’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space. Astra Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Astra Space has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space’s rivals have a beta of 3.33, meaning that their average share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astra Space rivals beat Astra Space on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.