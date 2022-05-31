Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Up 52.2% in May

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Fire & Flower from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

FFLWF opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Fire & Flower has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

