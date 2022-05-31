First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.12 and last traded at $43.65. 115,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 315,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXO. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.