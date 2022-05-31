First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FEI opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $8.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEI. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $347,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 34.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 149,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 89,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,497 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.