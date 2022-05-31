First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of FEI opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $8.81.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
