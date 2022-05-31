First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.86

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 5482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.