Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on June 24th

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $691.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,449,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 51,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,535,000 after buying an additional 94,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 61.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 144,279 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

