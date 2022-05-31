Flux (FLUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $163.37 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $163.37 million and $24.00 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00293818 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00069829 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003494 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 235,084,205 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.