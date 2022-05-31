Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 792947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$22.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

