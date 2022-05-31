Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMTX. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.71.

FMTX opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

Forma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 999,479 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,435,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $18,042,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 302,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

