Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$148.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.03 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

FORR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,782. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.74 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In related news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 846.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.