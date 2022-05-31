Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys 32,719 Shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares during the period. Evo Acquisition comprises 1.1% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Evo Acquisition stock traded up $9.85 on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,288. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Evo Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.