Fort Baker Capital Management LP Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) by 417.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,752 shares during the quarter. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV comprises 1.9% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,993,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 271,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 190,024 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 149,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPOD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,311. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

