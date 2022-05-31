Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes Position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 377,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.88% of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRTL. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $3,249,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $291,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $1,455,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,809. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

