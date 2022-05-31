Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $194.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.