Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in SAP by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $92.94 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($111.83) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

