Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $330,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 26,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after buying an additional 132,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000.

STIP stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.65 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04.

