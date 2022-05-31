Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $344,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $228.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.92.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

