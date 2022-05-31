Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 1,828 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

NYSE MRO opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,290,067 shares of company stock worth $32,798,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

