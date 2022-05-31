Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 347.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

NYSE VMC opened at $169.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $156.53 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

