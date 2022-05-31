Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

