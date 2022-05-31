Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 5,020 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 28.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 19.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

EC stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.379 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.32%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

