Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Update

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DROP stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 176,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,336. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Fuse Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Fuse Science, Inc operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency.

