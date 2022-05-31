Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Update

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DROP stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 176,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,336. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Fuse Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
About Fuse Science (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuse Science (DROP)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.