Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stake Trimmed by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,590 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 2.85% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO John Valliant sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $27,201.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,426.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $325,018. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

FUSN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $157.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.65.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 4,119.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.