G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GMVD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. 14,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. G Medical Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Get G Medical Innovations alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMVD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G Medical Innovations by 143.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in G Medical Innovations by 5.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in G Medical Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $166,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G Medical Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Medical Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.