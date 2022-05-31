Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.70

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 37007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLPEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.00 ($15.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.44) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($13.12) to €11.50 ($12.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

