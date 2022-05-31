Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 31st (NASDAQ:GEEXU)

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 31st. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:GEEXU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $16,734,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $13,689,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $12,675,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,090,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,116,000.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

