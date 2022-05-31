GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. GAP has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

