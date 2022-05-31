GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,390,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GBT Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 11,925,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,167. GBT Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

