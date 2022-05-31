GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,390,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GBT Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 11,925,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,167. GBT Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.
About GBT Technologies (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GBT Technologies (GTCH)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.