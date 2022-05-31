Genaro Network (GNX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

Genaro Network (GNX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,703.67 or 0.99969718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002072 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

GNX is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

