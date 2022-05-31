Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Short Interest Update

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 432,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Generation Bio by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,872,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $3,812,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,347,000 after acquiring an additional 274,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Generation Bio by 40,459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 253,681 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,621,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. 411,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,576. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.84. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $34.61.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

