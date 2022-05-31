Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS:GNFTF remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.
About Genfit (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genfit (GNFTF)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.