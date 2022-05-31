Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

GENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.13.

NYSE:GENI opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $627.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.70. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

