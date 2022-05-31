Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Trading Down 9.4%

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 439,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,625,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.
Georgian Mining Company Profile (LON:GEO)
