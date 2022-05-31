Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) to report $100,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron reported sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $410,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $420,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.45 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $10.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,584.92% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on GERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the first quarter worth $35,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GERN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,089. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

