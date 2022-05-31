GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective for the company.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

In other GFL Environmental news, Director Arun Nayar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$372,054.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,793,490.16.

Shares of TSE GFL traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.60. 1,540,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$33.25 and a 52 week high of C$54.01. The company has a market cap of C$13.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.62.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -5.52%.

About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.