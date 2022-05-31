Ghost (GHOST) Market Cap Achieves $7.08 Million

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 43.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Ghost has traded up 70.1% against the dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $6,584.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,782.17 or 0.99959609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001573 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

