Glazer Capital LLC Sells 53,164 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 704,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,164 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the fourth quarter worth $3,300,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter worth $3,518,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCICU opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

