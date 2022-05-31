Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 620.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66,688 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 35.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 247.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SELF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,765. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

