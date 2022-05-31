Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.94. Globant reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLOB. Cowen dropped their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,629,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Globant by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,893,000 after buying an additional 643,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Globant by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,723,000 after buying an additional 89,799 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Globant by 1.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,441,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,545,000 after buying an additional 103,265 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $8.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.51. The stock had a trading volume of 401,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.88.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

