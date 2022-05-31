Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PUCKW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,217. Goal Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.77.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $96,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 132.6% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.