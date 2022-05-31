Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Gogo posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 890,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. Gogo has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

In related news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,974 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Gogo by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 1,303,853 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,968,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gogo by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 1,224,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 24,953.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 544,245 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

