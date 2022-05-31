Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFX. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.0% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 368,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 3.9% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Falcon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 1,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,968. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.