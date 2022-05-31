Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.60

Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 24514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

