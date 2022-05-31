GQG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 706 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.97. 37,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.33.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

